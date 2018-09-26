Feast Your Eyes on LG's V40 ThinQ

LG hasn't yet unveiled its next flagship, the V40 ThinQ, but serial leaker Evan Blass has leaked an image that he says is the real thing.



(Image credit: Evan Blass)

On Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 26), Blass published an image of the V40 ThinQ that he says will run on AT&T's network. While it's impossible to verify the veracity of the image, Blass is a well-respected leaker who is often right about phone rumors. And the phone in the image appears to be a press render.

The front of the handset in the picture reveals thin bezels all around, though the earpiece area and chin area appear to have thicker bezels. The smartphone has dual front-facing cameras and there's no room for a physical home button, so you'll need to navigate the software with virtual keys baked into it.

If you look at the image, it'll appear as though there's no notch. However, we believe there is a notch on the LG V40 ThinQ. Like other recently released LG handsets, there's an option to hide the notch by turning on a black bar at the top. In the image, that black bar is turned on, making it appear as though the notch isn't there.



The rear of the handset appears to come with a matte finish and has a physical fingerprint sensor. Perhaps most importantly, the render reveals three horizontally aligned cameras, bringing the smartphone's total camera count to five lenses. It's unknown right now what the specs on the cameras are or how they'll function.

Aside from the front and back, the only other notable feature is an extra button on the side. It's likely, though unconfirmed, that the button could be used to activate Google Assistant.

Look for more on the V40 ThinQ as we get closer to Oct. 3, the date when LG will hold its unveiling in New York City.