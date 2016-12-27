LG's New Wireless Speaker Floats in Mid-Air

Fire up LG's new PJ9 speaker, and music won't be the only thing in the air. The speaker itself will be floating on air, too.

LG announced the levitating, portable speaker ahead of next week's CES trade show, where the PJ9 will make its debut. While the company didn't announce pricing and availability for the speaker, it did disclose some details about the PJ9 — namely that it works both indoors and outdoors, delivering audio to users over Bluetooth. The PJ9 also can connect to two devices simultaneously and offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

But the most important feature is the PJ9's levitating effect. When turned on, the PJ9's speaker floats in place over the Levitation Station. Inside that Station are electromagnets that push the speaker up and allow it to float in the air. When the battery runs low, the speaker automatically descends to the Levitation Station and charges wirelessly without ever stopping audio playback.

LG says that its levitating speaker's design should help it deliver solid sound. The speaker itself is a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker that LG says, delivers deep bass by offering a subwoofer in the Levitation Station. The device also has a Dual Passive Radiator aimed at enhancing sound quality.

While the floating speaker might work just fine inside, LG was quick to point out that it's designed to be used outside, as well. The speaker — though not the Levitation Station — has an IPX7 rating, meaning it should be able to work just fine in rain or when it's splashed by some water. Dust intrusion, though, might not be good for the device.

LG says that audio can be controlled from any Bluetooth-ready device, like a smartphone. The speaker also has buttons that allow you to play music, skip tracks, turn it on and off and more.