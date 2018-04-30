LG G7 ThinQ's Speaker Will Blow Away Galaxy S9

LG is trying to stoke some interest in its upcoming flagship. And it's hoping to achieve that by talking about its audio prowess.



(Image credit: LG)



The Korean tech giant over the weekend showcased a new feature coming to the G7 ThinQ: a "boombox speaker." According to Engadget, which obtained information about the feature, it'll come with 6dB of power and have more than twice the bass you'd find in any other smartphone.

Collectively, those features mean the LG G7 ThinQ's speakers could be more than 10 times louder than a standard smartphone.



LG's G7 ThinQ will be officially unveiled this week at a special press event in New York City. The device has been in the works for months and was initially supposed to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February before LG pulled it. At that time, LG was said to have gone back to the drawing board to ensure its G7 could compete as effectively as possible with Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Apple's iPhone X.

Since then, the rumors have been piling up. They suggest that the G7 ThinQ will come with a big screen that covers its face and a notch on the front that LG will attempt to shroud during use with black bars on either side. The smartphone will likely ship with a dual-lens camera and will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845.

While LG is opting for an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel, the company has revealed that it will be among the brightest phone displays ever. It's rated for a whopping 1,000 nits.

In addition to the speaker announcement LG made over the weekend, the company said that it'll bundle Hi-Fi Quad DAC support in the device, which should translate to better sound when you use headphones.

LG will unveil the new G7 ThinQ at a press event on May 2. Be sure to check back then for all the latest.