LG Unveils OLED 4K TVs Without Gimmicky Curve

LG is the only major TV manufacturer still pushing OLED models, which is good news for videophiles, but potentially bad news for their wallets. OLED screens are both gorgeous and expensive, and LG's latest lineup will likely showcase both qualities. Four new LG OLED TVs are on the way, including flat-panel alternatives to the company's until-now curved screens.

The company revealed information about its new TV sets in an LG blog post leading up to IFA 2015. All four new sets will display full 4K in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, and two of them will even support high dynamic range (HDR) content, like that currently implemented in some Amazon original shows.

MORE: Best 4K/Ultra HD TVs

The top-of-the-line models include the 65EF9500, the 55EF9500 and the 55EG9200. These 65- and 55-inch TVs support HDR technology on OLED screens. All three models models are flat, which should be useful for people who want to mount their TVs on a wall, or want to watch videos with a room full of people. (Curved TVs tend to have unreliable viewing angles beyond the dead center.)

LG also discussed the 55EG9100, which is a more traditional curved OLED screen. Both the 9100 and the 9200 measure 55 inches at the diagonal, and feature screens only 4.8mm thick. The 9100 does not appear to possess the same HDR technology as the first three models, however.

All four models will run on LG's webOS 2.0 smart TV software, which lets users access apps like Netflix and YouTube, as well as customizing their interfaces to favor their favorite programs. They also make use of Harman/Kardon speakers, which may help alleviate the usual difficulty of getting good sound out of incredibly thin speakers.

While LG has not announced any prices for the sets yet, the models will likely come out in late 2015 and early 2016. We'll be going hands-on with these models at IFA 2015 in Berlin during early September, and will have more to report about them then.

Marshall Honorof is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.