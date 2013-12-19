LG Unleashes 105-inch Curved Ultra HD TV

(Image credit: LG)

Here’s a TV we wouldn’t mind plugging in for the Super Bowl. LG will unveil the largest curved glass TV ever at CES 2014. This 105-inch ultra HD TV (model 105UB9) features a resolution of 5120 x 2160--or 11 million pixels--compared to the standard 1920 x 1080 resolution offered by LG's and Samsung's curved OLED TVs.

Not only is the 105UB9's screen bursting with pixels, it’s 21:9 aspect ratio is way wider than typical HDTVs or even Ultra HD (4K) TVs, which are all 16:9. LG's screen dimensions are very close to the ultrawide Cinemascope and Panavision formats from the glory days of film. LG calls the format "CinemaScope," although the dimensions are off by a hair.

LG's set is not the first TV with these proportions. Vizio has for some time been selling screens in the same dimensions under its CinemaWide series. Those TVs have a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and top out at 58 inches (for $2,000).

Instead of using OLED, as with other curved sets, LG refined Thin Film Transistor (TFT) pixel circuit technology for the 105UB9. The result, the company says, is that this new TV doesn’t suffer from uneven backlighting or color leakage. It will be interesting to see how well the color saturation and black levels compare to OLED sets.

LG's 105UB9 isn’t the biggest ulta HD TV ever. At the IFA conference in Berlin this past September, Samsung unveiled the even larger 110-inch S9 TV, which uses OLED technology.

LG didn’t announce a price for the 105UB9, but its 84-inch 84LM9600 Ultra HD LED display--which is flat--costs $16,999. LG's 55-inch curved OLED TV with a 1080p resolution is priced at $8,999.

