TP-Link's Alexa-Friendly Smart Plug Hits Lowest Price Ever

TP-Link makes a wide range of no-fuss smart plugs, some of which have earned our coveted Editors' Choice award.





For a limited time, Amazon has one of TP-Link's top-rated smart plugs at an all-time price low.

Currently, you can get the TP-Link Smart Plug HS100 for $15.29. The plug normally costs $24.99 (Walmart's current price) and even when it's on sale, it usually drops to just $19.99, which was the lowest price it hit on Prime Day. That's why today's price is such an excellent steal.

The HS100 plugs into any standard wall outlet and lets you control connected appliances remotely via the Kasa mobile app. Alternatively, the HS100 is compatible with Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered devices such as the Echo Dot or Google's Home Mini, both of which happen to be on sale at the moment.

No hub is required, so if you already own an Alexa or Google Assistant device, you can immediately use voice commands to control your Kasa HS100. (We've been using one at home with our Echo for the past six months with no hassles whatsoever).

