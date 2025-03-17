Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
Save big on Blink cameras, Fire TVs, Ring alarms and more
Amazon makes some of the best smart home devices on the market. And with all the recent rumors indicating an Amazon Spring Sale could take place in the near future, we'd be remiss not to mention that the retailer is currently offering up to 50% off some of its most popular devices.
From security cameras to WiFi systems, you can snag device deals starting at just $9. If you're looking for a smart security system to cover your home for less, check out the Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack), which is now 50% off. In the market for a new smart TV? Save a whopping $180 on the Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV.
To take advantage of these unbeatable Amazon hardware deals and more, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon device deals
- Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16 now $9
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19
- Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39
- Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $99 now $59
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $69
- Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $86
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $89
- Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $94
- Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $189 now $122
- Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit: was $199 now $149
- Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack): was $479 now $239
- Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $299
Best Amazon Device Deals
This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount.
As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.
These dimmers replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, stairways and hallways. They feature an easy installation process and you can control your switch from anywhere by using the Kasa App. You'll also have the option to automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually.
This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $199.
The Fire HD 10 offers a good-looking 10-inch screen that's perfect for watching movies and videos thanks to its 1080p display. We called the tablet a "white-hot deal" in our Fire HD 10 review at the $139 price. At $94, it's a deal not to be missed.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for over $40 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 36% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.
This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $102. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you nearly $60.
This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $77 on the entire package.
Containing a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, this Ring Alarm kit helps you keep on top of your home security. Our Ring Alarm review said it was easy to install and use, and it's a great deal after this discount.
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell. It's now 41% off on Amazon.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try six Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 6-pack, and you can currently save $240 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 65-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
