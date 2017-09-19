iPhone X Deal Gives You 5GB for Just $18 Per Month

When Apple's iPhone X was unveiled last week, the company said that it would start at a hefty $999. But FreedomPop has a way to help you save some cash.

The carrier has announced a new Apple SIM card plan that will give you 500MB of data, 500 minutes of talk time, and 500 text messages for just 99 cents per month. If you're a heavier iPhone user who needs more data (and you probably will), the company is also selling 5GB packages for $18 per month.

To sweeten the pot, FreedomPop, whose plan was earlier reported on by BGR, also said that it would buy your used iPhones to save you some cash on your plan. The company would pay up to $400 for a used iPhone, as long as the handset is in good working condition. Be aware, though, that FreedomPop will give you cash for your trade-in and you'll need to take that to an Apple Store or third-party retailer to buy the device, since FreedomPop isn't one of Apple's authorized retailers.

The FreedomPop deal isn't necessarily for everyone, since 500 minutes of talk time and 500 text messages each month can be anemic. However, the offer is an outstanding one for those who are on a budget and would rather own an iPhone X and use its unique features without breaking the bank on a carrier plan.

Apple's iPhone X is the company's most advanced smartphone to date. It's the first iPhone to have an OLED display, and that 5.8-inch screen goes from edge to edge. There's also no home button in the iPhone X, but there is a new facial-recognition feature Apple is calling Face ID. Add that to the new, glass design and wireless charging, as well as a significant boost in power with the A11, and you have a flagship that seems worth buying.

So, maybe finding a few bucks on a monthly carrier plan isn't such a bad thing. And in those cases, FreedomPop's deal is worth considering.

Better yet, if you're looking at using the FreedomPop deal on any other iPhone, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, the carrier offers the same plan.