Steve Jobs on Support for iPhone 2G: ''Sorry, No.''

It's the end of the line for the original iPhone. If it means anything, Steve Jobs says sorry.

Are you still running an original iPhone with its aluminum casing? It's been a worthy companion over the years, hasn't it? Even without 3G or GPS or compass, it still runs nearly everything that the latest iPhone 3GS does – but that's about to come to an end.

An iPhone owner by the name of Niko emailed Steve Jobs about it, and he received a reply from the Apple CEO in a direct fashion with a disappointing response.

The email sent to Steve Jobs read, "Hey Steve! Is Apple supporting/updating the iPhone 2G in the Future?"

Steve Jobs replied, "Sorry, no."

Unless some hackers find a way to force the iPhone OS 4.0 to play nice with the original iPhone model, it could be the end of the line for the very early adopters. It's been a good three year ride though.