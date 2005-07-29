Trending

HP's Digital Entertainment Center a Good First Attempt at a Living Room PC

HP has taken the plunge into living room PCs, and they deserve a lot of credit for taking the initiative. The Digital Entertainment Center (DEC) is a good first attempt at building a PC that really fits into this new environment. HP has jumped in with both feet, bringing their industrial and development capabilities to bear.

Introduction

We don't usually test complete PCs here at Tom's since we take it as a given that you, our readers, are fully capable of judging and analyzing the different components that go into them and drawing your own conclusions. But living room PCs (LRPCs) are a different matter. As we said in our last generic article on the subject, a PC is really the best way of centralizing your home entertainment content in all its different forms. But to be a success, the PC in question needs to meet a certain number of criteria.

Until the arrival of the DEC, the only solution was to assemble one yourself. That required not only finding a suitable case , but also a workable remote-control interface. So it makes sense to buy a complete unit designed from the ground up for living room use - especially since HP's pricing is fairly reasonable.

Why A PC?

To quickly sum up the advantages of having a computer in your living room, here's a list of the devices whose jobs it can handle:

...plus a few that are at the leading edge of current technology:

With a PC, you can bring all these activities together in a single device that's also connected to your wireless network and to the Internet.