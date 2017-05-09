You Can Now Pre-Order an Unlocked Galaxy S8

If you're hoping to get your hands on a Galaxy S8 and don't want to be locked into a particular service provider — or deal with lots of bloatware — Samsung has you covered.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

The company on Tuesday (May 9) started offering pre-orders on unlocked versions of its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Technology retailer Best Buy is also offering pre-order options to customers.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S8 line last month. The Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch display. Both devices come with curved screens and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the most powerful chip on the market.

MORE: Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S8+: Which Phone Should You Get?

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 line last month, it offered the phone locked into the carrier of your choice. All four major carriers are already selling the handset, as well as Samsung, Best Buy, and other retailers. In addition to the handset, which starts at $750 for the Galaxy S8 and $850 for the Galaxy S8+, customers who pre-ordered the device were eligible to receive a free Gear VR headset from the company.

Samsung's offer on unlocked pre-orders, which was earlier reported on by The Verge, is a bit of a give-and-take. For one, Samsung is selling the unlocked handsets for $725 for the unlocked 64GB Galaxy S8 and $825 for the unlocked 64GB Galaxy S8+, which is somewhat cheaper than what you'd pay for a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ from a carrier. However, the carriers are offering those freebies that you won't get if you choose an unlocked version.

Perhaps most importantly, the unlocked Galaxy S8 will come without the additional carrier bloatware that bogs down Samsung's latest devices. In my AT&T-ready Galaxy S8+, there are several AT&T apps all waiting for me. And I've never used any of them.

If you're interested in pre-ordering the unlocked Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you can do so now over at Samsung.com or on Best Buy's site.