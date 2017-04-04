Big-Screen Galaxy S8 Has a New Trick for Reaching Apps

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature pretty big screen sizes. So, Samsung has designed a new feature to make it easier for you to access apps when you're using the devices with one hand.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

TouchWiz, Samsung's Android skin, comes with a redesigned launcher that lets you quickly move your icons from the top of the screen to the bottom, and back. According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the feature, you need only to tap a button in the launcher and the icons will automatically move from the top of your screen to the bottom.

In a screenshot published by SamMobile, it shows apps arranged at the top-left of the screen in a normal layout. A single tap moves those same icons into a grid arrangement on the bottom-right of the display.

MORE: Galaxy S8 and S8+ Final Specs - Here's What You Get

The feature is a first for Samsung's TouchWiz, and one that will likely come in handy for those who are planning to buy the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ when it hits store shelves later this month.

Samsung's handsets come with a new design that reduces the size of their bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. The modification makes the devices' screens taller, and thus, bigger. In fact, the handsets offer an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, a bump from a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S8's screen measures 5.8 inches and the Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.2-inch display.

While the additional screen real estate will make watching movies and videos a bit more appealing, it could also make it hard to access apps without stretching a thumb towards the top of the screen. The TouchWiz addition is designed for one-handed use and puts the apps in a more reachable space.

The feature is one that has been available elsewhere for quite some time. Apple's iPhone 7, for instance, comes with a similar Reachability feature. When you double tap on the iPhone 7's home button sensor, the screen shifts down, making apps more accessible.

By the look of the screenshot from SamMobile, it appears Samsung's feature actually moves icons and doesn't shift the entire screen down. Do you think Samsung is taking the right approach?