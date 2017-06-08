The Galaxy S8 You Really Want Is Coming Soon

Just like its predecessor before it, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is set to arrive in a new Coral Blue variation sometime soon, according to phone leaker Evan Blass.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Providing photographic evidence on Twitter, Blass says “US-bound Galaxy S8/+ in blue.” Based on the photo, the Galaxy S8 series appears to differ from the Galaxy S7 version in that it has a matching blue metal trim rather than a pink one.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus released in North America on April 21, and have been available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver thus far. Details aren’t currently available on when this new color option will make it to the public, or which retailers will carry this addition to the series.

It’s also unknown whether this color scheme will be exclusive to one carrier, but seeing as the Blue Coral S7 was not, the new S8 most likely won’t be either. We're currently not sure if this option will come to budget wireless carriers such as Boost Mobile and MetroPCS.

Samsung has a history of offering limited color options for multiple markets. For example, South Korea currently has the Galaxy S8 available in five colors. According to International Business Times, “certain markets outside of the U.S. appreciate more flamboyant color options in their smartphones.” Despite cultural divergence regarding smartphone decor, Samsung is being generous in its color expansion for this particular variant.

Although those who already own the Galaxy S8 may not want to trade in their phones for a color change, the stunning Blue Coral can make a nice gifting option for someone who needs an upgrade.