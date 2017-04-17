Galaxy S8 Battery Survives Crazy Stabbing Attack

Samsung's battery problems have been well-documented, and the company has apologized profusely along with offering a plan to prevent fires and explosions. But what happens when a couple of guys decide to take a saw and razor to the Galaxy S8's battery?

Two prominent YouTube channels, "What's Inside?" and JerryRigEverything, combined forces to see what was lurking inside Samsung's new Galaxy S8. And while they found that the device was assembled well, its glass strong, and its adhesive nearly impenetrable, it was only after they broke it open that the fun started.

The guys took a saw to the top of the device to break through the display and slice it open. They did so, but apparently touched the battery, causing it to start hissing and heat up. They ran the device outside for fear of it exploding in the house. But instead, the battery inflated and -- stopped.

MORE: Galaxy S8 vs. S7 -- What's New, and Should You Upgrade?

Surprised that the battery didn't catch fire or explode, JerryRigEverything decided to take a razor blade to the battery and puncture holes in the lithium-ion pack. They once again expected the battery to catch fire and explode, but again, nothing happened.

(Image credit: Don't try this at home. Credit: What's Inside?/YouTube)

Samsung was dealt a serious blow last year when the company's Galaxy Note 7, a flagship handset that was supposed to compete with the iPhone 7, caught fire. Soon after, Samsung was forced to discontinue the handset and recall all units.

Earlier this year, after months of apologies, Samsung said that the Galaxy Note 7's troubles were caused by battery manufacturing defects that caused them to overheat and catch fire. Samsung said that it would institute a range of policies that would all aim at improving the safety of its batteries. Among those policies, Samsung has appointed a battery oversight board and has instituted new checks to ensure safety.

The Galaxy S8, the first flagship handset from Samsung to benefit from the new policies, apparently has safeguards in place that prevent it from catching fire and exploding. Stabbing a lithium-ion battery, for instance, is often the best way to ignite it. But when JerryRigEverything did that, the battery remained stable.

It's unknown whether this test was a fluke or not, but it's certainly a good omen as Samsung prepares to release the handset on Friday, April 21.