Galaxy S8 Batteries May Be Smaller Than Expected

The Galaxy S8's batteries are bound to get a lot of attention. Samsung has already laid out its plans to avoid another Note 7 disaster, but there hasn't been much concrete information about the battery capacity for the new flagships.

According to a new report, the larger of the two S8 phones will offer less capacity than last year's S7 Edge, but the smaller S8 model will offer the same as the S7.

Korea's The Investor is reporting that the 5.7-inch Galaxy S8 will come with a 3,000-mAh battery, while the bigger 6.2-inch S8 (that's a huge screen) will have a 3,500-mAh battery. Other Galaxy S8 rumors have pointed to a 3,250-mAh pack for the S8 and 3,750-mAh for the S8 Plus.

The 5.5-inch S7 Edge actually featured a larger capacity battery of 3,600 mAh, and the 5.1-inch Galaxy S7 had a 3,000-mAh pack.

Is there cause for worry about battery life? After all, one could expect less endurance out of the larger S8, because Samsung would be offering less capacity for a bigger screen.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 835 processor that's expected to power the S8 — a chip for which Samsung supposedly has an early exclusive — is designed to be 25 percent more power efficient. So it's possible that both the S8 and S8 Plus could wind up lasting longer on a charge with the same size or even smaller batteries.

On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE, last year's S7 Edge lasted a very good 10 hours and 09 minutes, versus 8:43 for the regular S7.

We'll have to wait until we get both S8's in our lab to see how long they last on a charge. Samsung is expected to announce the phones in March, and the S8 phones should go on sale by early April.