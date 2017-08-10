Galaxy Note 8 May Hit Stores Sept. 15 to Battle iPhone 8

The Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled August 23 at a big New York City event, and now we have a better idea of when Samsung's flagship phablet might hit store shelves.

According to a new report from Korean outlet ET News, the new phone will go on sale September 15. That would follow a pre-order period held between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

It's important to note that the timing could vary in the U.S., but it will likely be fairly similar if not identical. Those who pre-order will also reportedly have their phones activated between Sept. 11 and Sept. 14, so their phones could be up and running before others can get it in person from a store.

If this release date is accurate, the Note 8 will be launching nearly a month after the Galaxy Note 7 did last summer. That ill-fated phablet went on sale August 19 through major U.S. carriers, and it was available for pre-order August 3rd.

By waiting until mid September, the Galaxy Note 8 could be competing head to head with the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 8, as well as the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. According to Galaxy Note 8 rumors, Samsung's phone will sport a big 6.3-inch screen in a design that's almost all display up front, similar to the Galaxy S8. But this panel will be bigger and reportedly feature pressure sensitivity.

In addition, unlike the Galaxy S8, the Note 8 is expected to boast dual rear cameras (a first for Samsung), as well as a more advanced S Pen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 will be playing catch-up in some ways with Samsung's phones, as it's rumored to finally offer an OLED display and wireless charging. But it's A11 processor could very well blow the Galaxy Note 8 and every other phone away, at least based on leaked benchmarks. In addition, the iPhone 8 will likely offer new augmented reality features and 3D face scanning.

So it looks like Samsung has its work cut out for it, but it looks like the Note 8 will be a more-than-formidable opponent come Sept. 15.