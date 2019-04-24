Galaxy Fold Teardown Reveals Glaring Design Flaws

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is once again the subject of a report claiming there's a problem with its screen.

This time around, the folks over at Android Central revealed that one of the three review units they received from Samsung got some debris inside and under the screen. It caused the display to look like it was malfunctioning and effectively made it nearly unusable. It's the same problem The Verge's Dieter Bohn reported having when he tried out the Galaxy Fold.

It appears, though unconfirmed, that the debris got into the Galaxy Fold in the area where the exposed hinge is. It traveled its way from that hinge to under the screen, where it wreaked havoc.

The Android Central finding is just the latest in a string of complaints surrounding Samsung's smartphone. One early reviewer said that the screen was suffering from flickering problems that caused it to turn on and off. In other cases, reviewers removed the protective layer over the screen, damaging the handset.

While Samsung hasn't yet said exactly what might be wrong, the company was forced this week to delay the Fold indefinitely until the kinks can be worked out.

To try and figure out what might be causing the problem, iFixit recently tore down the Galaxy Fold to see what's happening with the display. They found two issues.

Firstly, they found that there's a 7mm gap between the screen and the edge of the phone. At the area where the phone folds, a crease develops, creating a small gap that allows debris to get behind the screen and wreak havoc.

Worse yet, the hinge on the back of the handset also has big gaps in it that can allow debris to sneak in under the screen.

And in case you were wondering — the Galaxy Fold isn't a handset you'll be able to easily repair. The folks at iFixit gave the device a repairability score of 2 out of 10, thanks in no small part to its use of gobs of glue, fragile components and more.