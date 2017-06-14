Get a Fire TV Stick and Universal Remote for Just $55

The Fire TV Stick offers a cheap and easy way to access movies, TV shows, and music from a variety of digital services.

The $40 device rarely sees any discounts, but for a limited time Best Buy is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for $54.98. That's $15 cheaper than buying the two items separately.

If you're not familiar with the Sideclick remote, it's essentially a tiny attachment that turns your streamer's remote into a universal remote. Once attached to your Amazon remote, it lets you control the basic functions of up to 8 additional devices such as your TV, receiver, Blu-ray player, and Amazon Fire TV all via the same Fire TV Stick remote.

The Sideclick can be attached to any of Amazon's Fire remotes — including those with Alexa integration and those without — via two included adapter clips. You program the Sideclick via IR by placing it next to the remote you want to control.

At just $54.98, the Fire TV Stick and Sideclick Remote are an ideal duo for cord cutters who'd rather use one remote to control all of their A/V devices.