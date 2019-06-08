EA Play E3 2019: Watch the Livestream Right Here

EA isn’t doing a traditional E3 press conference this year, but that doesn’t mean that the publisher doesn’t have a bunch of new games to show off. EA Play 2019, which kicks off today (June 8), will showcase a series of gameplay livestreams, including new footage of the hotly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest Madden and FIFA games, and new content for Apex Legends and Battlefield V.

EA Play 2019 kicks off on June 8 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 a.m. ET, and you can watch it on EA’s Twitch or YouTube channels or in the embedded video below. Here’s the livestream schedule, so you know exactly when to catch your favorite game:

9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET - EA Play Kickoff

9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET -Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET - Apex Legends

10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET - Battlefield V

11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET - EA Sports FIFA

11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET - EA Sports Madden NFL

12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET - The Sims 4

