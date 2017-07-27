Our Favorite Cheap Bluetooth Speaker Is Now Just $28

When it comes to budget Bluetooth speakers, none can compare to the Cambridge SoundWorks Oontz Angle 3.

Despite the awkward name, the travel-friendly speaker produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble. Best of all, the $60 speaker is now on sale for just $27.99.

The 10-ounce speaker sports a unique, triangular design that measures just 5 inches long.

We especially like that it's IPX5 weather-resistant, so while it may not survive a dunk in the pool, it will keep playing if it gets splashed with water. There's even a built-in mic for taking a hands-free call.

The speaker's built-in rechargeable battery is rated at up to 12 hours of playtime, although we were only able to squeeze out 7 hours on a full charge.

Nevertheless, for a $28 speaker, we're not ones to complain too much.