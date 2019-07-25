Good news if you're interested in buying a new robot vacuum this month. It's mid-year clearance and back-to-school sales season which means you can snag yourself a robot vac for a great price.

Although robot vacs are pricier than conventional vacuums, they're packed with tons of autonomous features. And if you buy one now, you'll save a ton of money on some of the best robot vacs out there.

These high tech smart robots are not only self-cleaning, they can also be scheduled to automatically clean or mop your house.



Luckily, retailers are currently offering solid discounts on some of the best smart robot vacuums you can get. So if you don't want to spend a lot, you've come to the right place.



We're rounding up all the best cheap robot vacuum deals you can get right now to put some coins back into your piggy bank.

If you have room to splurge, Amazon offers the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Robot Vacuum for $399 ($131 off).

Other noteworthy vacuum deals include:

iLife V3s Pro: was $159.99 now $129.99 @ Amazon

Ideal for use on hardwood floors, the iLife V3s Pro picks up pet hair, dirt, and debris. It's also self-charging and programmable so you can schedule cleanings. For a limited time, it's $30 off via a clickable coupon at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 690: was $375 now just $274.99 @ Amazon

The self-charging iRobot Roomba 690 effectively picks up pet hair and works on carpets and floors. It also works with Alexa for hands-free control. Now at $145 off, it's an excellent value.

iRobot Roomba 677: was $449.99 now just $329.99 @ Kohl's The Roomba 677 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, and can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. Kohl's is offering it for $120 off its original price -- and you'll get $50 Kohl's Cash as well.

Neato D4: was $529.99 now just $399 @ Amazon The Neato D4 has an extra-large brush for pet hairs and other small debris, delivers 75 minutes of battery life, and uses laser technology to dodge furniture and stairs. For Prime Day, it's on sale for $130 off its original price.