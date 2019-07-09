Update July 9: This Audible/Echo Dot deal is still available. Alternatively, Amazon is offering its Echo Dot for $24.99 and Echo (2nd Gen) for $69.99. Both are about $5 cheaper now than they were last month.

Get ready, Prime members. The flood of Amazon Prime Day preview deals has begun. One deal that's catching our attention comes courtesy of Audible.

Audible 1-Year Subscription w/ Echo Dot for $119.50 ($79 off) For a limited time, Prime members can get a full year of Audible for $119.50. (It normally costs $149.50). Even better, you'll get a voucher to purchase an Echo Dot for just $1. View Deal

Currently, Prime members can get a 1-Year Audible Membership for $119.50. That's $30 off its regular annual price. Even better, when you sign up for Audible you'll get a credit that lets you buy a current-gen Echo Dot for just $0.99. That's $49 off its regular price for a total savings of $79. (You must sign into your Prime account to see this offer).

Although it requires a 1-year commitment, this is one of the best Audible deals we've seen from Amazon to date. By comparison, during Black Friday 2018 Amazon offered three months of Audible for $20.85 ($24 off). However, that deal lacked a $1 Echo Dot. Moreover, paying for Audible on a month-to-month basis ($15/month) is pricier than buying an annual membership.

Audible offers access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more. Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Echo Dot is one of our favorite Alexa-powered speakers that can stream music, read you the day's news, and even order dinner.

If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. The trial will give you access to Amazon's Prime Day deals, which start on July 15.