Killer Deal: Astro A40 TR Headset w/ MixAmp M80 Now Just $130

From Twitch streamers to everyday gamers, the Astro 40 + MixAmp M80 is a solid bundle that can improve the audio quality of your games.

Normally priced at $200, Dell has the Astro A40 TR + MixAmp M80 Bundle for $129.99 as part of its Memorial Day Sale. That's $70 under Amazon's price and the lowest price we've seen for this combo. (This bundle is unlikely to be on sale on Amazon Prime Day, which tends to focus on less expensive items).

The Astro A40 TR headset sports two reasonably sized fabric ear cups, a strong plastic headband; a detachable, flexible boom mic; and a removable, 3.5mm audio cord. The included MixAmp M80 adapter mounts directly onto your Xbox One controller so that you can make quick audio adjustments. You can use it to customize the game-to-voice balance, set one of three different EQ modes, or mute the boom mic.

We reviewed a similar audio bundle — the Editor's Choice Astro A40+ MixAmp Pro Headset — and generally loved the Astro A40 TR's excellent audio quality and comfortable fit.

It's a tough sell at $200, but at its current sale price it's one of the best gaming headsets around and a solid deal.