The Apple Watch is the industry's best smartwatch. It's stylish, packs sophisticated health sensors, and it sports a gorgeous screen. However, like most Apple devices, it also commands a high price tag.

Fortunately, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are usually on sale. On any day of the week, you can typically find Apple Watch deals from Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. Generally speaking, you can save from $15 to $80 off the Apple Watch.

Below are the best Apple Watch deals you can get right now.

Apple Watch Series 3

OS: watch OS 5 | Display: 38mm (272 x 340), 42mm (312 x 390) |CPU: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IPX rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Celluar (select models)

Review: Apple Watch Series 3

Because it's a year old, the Apple Watch Series 3 tends to see the most deals. As a result, it's the most affordable Apple Watch you can buy. But don't let its lower price fool you. The Apple Watch Series 3 is an excellent smartwatch. It's water resistant, supports watchOS 5, and can be frequently found from $200 (GPS model).

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) hit $169 on Prime Day. That's the best deal we've ever seen for this model.

Apple Watch Series 4

OS: watch OS 5 | Display: 40mm (324 x 394), 44mm (368 x 448) |CPU: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IPX rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Celluar (select models) Review: Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch Series 4 is as close to perfect as you can get. The Series 4 has a bigger display than its predecessor, an optical heart rate sensor with EKG support, and a faster Apple processor. I own the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 and like it more than I thought I would. I use it for outdoor runs, while doing laps in the pool, and for just about every type of workout you can think of. Battery life could be better. I find myself charging it every night (the longest it'll last without a charge is 48 hours).

The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/40mm) hit $349 on Prime Day. That's $50 off and the best deal we've ever seen for this model.

Check back often as we highlight the best Apple Watch deals.