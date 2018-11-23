Apple's 2018 iPad Pro Is $50 Off for Black Friday

Apple's amazing 12.9-inch new iPad Pro is on sale for the first time ever. Amazon has it for $949, marked down $50 from the list price. That's a better deal than what you'll find in Apple's own Black Friday sale, where the 12.9-inch Pro isn't discounted at all.

The biggest iPad Pro boasts a Liquid Retina display, Apple Pencil support and, best of all, truly amazing processor speed. It's our Editor's Choice for professional tablets.

In our Geekbench 4 performance tests, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018's A12X Bionic CPU blew past the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, the Dell XPS 13 and even the 13-inch MacBook Pro, even though the latter two machines had Core i7 CPUs. The iPad Pro also beat all comers in video transcoding, photo processing and battery life.