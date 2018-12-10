Huge Deal: Our Favorite Portable Charger Now Just $19

You can never have enough power, especially as you're travelling for the holidays and going out at night to holiday parties, when your phone has to stay powered for your GPS needs and music as well. That's why I'm so excited to see our pick for the best portable charger, the Anker PowerCore 10000, on sale for just $19.18, during Amazon's Electronics day of its 12 Days of Deals discounts.

Normally, this charger is $32, so you're getting savings of 40 percent, or a little over $12 off. This tiny brick is both portable enough to fit in your pocket and packs enough juice to refill 2 whole smartphones and then some.

In our testing, the little charger that could won an 8/10 rating and an Editor's Choice award for that mix of its compact size and high capacity. It fills about 70 percent of a flagship smartphone (both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 Plus) in an hour, and a third of each phone in half an hour.

We awarded the PowerCore 10000 the title of Best Portable charger, as its size (think a chunky wallet) sits right between the small, cylindrical Poweradd Slim 2 and our Best Overall pick, the PowerCore 20100, a brick of a charger.

