Save Up to $40 on Fire Tablets, Kindles in Amazon Prime Sale

Amazon Prime member, listen up. This is your last weekend to save big on Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindles. The retailer's current sale, which is exclusive to Prime members, ends April 16 at 3am ET.

Amazon tends to discount its hardware pretty regularly, so this isn't a unique sale per se. However, it's worth noting that unlike Amazon's March sale, today's sale has prices that are about $5 cheaper than they were last month.

In fact, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $5 away from its all-time price low of $29.99, which we saw on Black Friday 2017.



The deals are as follows:



Fire Tablet Deals

Kindle Deals

As we mentioned, most items on sale are exclusive to members of Amazon's $99-a-year-subscription service. However, if you're not a Prime member you can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial. Students with a valid .edu address can also get a free 6-month Prime trial. (Prime costs $49 a year for students.)

Alternatively, these deals below are available to all shoppers and it includes the first-ever deal on the Amazon Key Home Kit.

Deals for Non-Prime Members