Rumor: WinMo 7 'Zune Phones' From HTC and LG

Not too long ago, when everyone was getting all worked up about the Zune HD, there were some rumors that the device might actually be a Zune phone as opposed to just a PMP-only Zune HD. With the leaked images and specs doing the rounds at the time, we were really keen on the whole phone idea.

However the Zune phone was not meant to be and although we were disappointed about this, when the Zune HD came out, we conceded that yeah, it was a pretty nice device. But, now that Windows Mobile 7 is on the horizon and the tech industry is dusting off those Zune phone rumors once again.

WMExperts reports that Microsoft will have two "flavors" of Windows Mobile 7, a business version and a media version. The latter is said to focus heavily on HD media playback and capture, along with apps for Xbox Live, Facebook and Twitter.

With talk that LG and HTC already have Windows Mobile 7 (Media) devices in the pipeline, the purported specs for these devices are exciting if a little unrealistic. WMExperts reports a 3.8-inch AMOLED 1280 x 720 WXGA display on the LG Apollo, along with a 10 megapixel camera with HD 720p video at 30fps. The HTC Obsession packs a 3.7-inch capacitive AMOLED with a more believable 5.0 Megapixel and HD 720p video at 25fps. Both are to be released in the second half of this year.

Read more here.