Xiaomi's New Phone Offers iPhone X Looks, Minus the Notch

At least there's one new flagship smartphone to hit store shelves that won't take cues from Apple's notch design.





(Image credit: Xiaomi)



Xiaomi on Tuesday (March 27) unveiled the Mi Mix 2S, a flagship Android-based smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone comes with a familiar design, featuring thin bezels around its 6-inch IPS LCD screen featuring a 2160x1080 resolution.



On the rear of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, you'll find a vertically aligned dual-lens camera system that uses Sony's IMX363 sensor technology. Both shooters have 12-megapixel sensors, through one comes with a wide-angle lens and the other features a telephoto lens. According to Engadget, which recently tried out the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, the smartphone's cameras perform exceedingly well in low light and offer nice-looking pictures regardless of what you're shooting.



If the Mi Mix 2S sounds familiar, it's because it's essentially an upgrade over the Mi Mix Xiaomi was previously selling. However, in a statement, Lei Jun, the company's CEO and co-founder, said that the MI Mix 2S' addition of a dual-lens camera could be the major selling point for customers who want to take their Mi Mix options to the next level.



Aside from the camera, the Xiaomi MI Mix 2S is one of the few smartphones on store shelves to offer a ceramic back plate and an aluminum finish on the front. According to Engadget, its design is outstanding and one of the better-looking smartphones on the market.



One of the biggest additions to the Mi Mix 2S, however, is its reliance on artificial intelligence. The device applies AI technology to the camera, allowing it to automatically detect a scene and deliver the best settings based on what you're shooting. It can also blur your imagery on the fly and deliver a dynamic bokeh effect when it's called upon.



Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has an AI-equipped voice assistant that can understand nearly 100 voice commands. It's also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to support Google's ARCore apps for augmented reality experiences.



If all that sounds compelling, you can get your hands on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S starting on April 3. The smartphone comes in a variety of versions based on the amount of memory (6GB or 8GB) and storage (64GB, 128GB, or 256GB) you want.



However, it won't be available in the U.S. and will instead come to Chinese store shelves. Prices will start at RMB3299 ($525).