The Surface Phone Could Have Looked Like This

Microsoft has yet to officially announce its long-rumored Surface Phone, but we now have an idea of what the company's PC-in-your-pocket might look like — or at least what could have been. Notable leakster Evan Blass posted a new set of potential Surface Phone renders, which show a super-sleek Windows phone that could offer the functionality of a full PC.

Blass tweeted the images with the caption, "powered by a laptop-class Intel processor, would this have blown your mind?" The rendered images showcase a device that appears to be slimmer and sleeker than Microsoft's own Lumia handsets, with a nearly edge-to-edge display and an attractive charcoal finish.

MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Smartphones Available

While it's easy to brush these photos off as a fan concept, Blass followed up by stating these phones are "much more than a concept" and that we should "stay tuned." He also posted some lifestyle shots of folks using the purported phone out in the wild, including one of a woman who appears to be using the device in conjunction with her Windows laptop.

Microsoft hasn't released a smartphone since last year's Lumia 950 and 950 XL, which, thanks to Microsoft's Continuum feature, can function as full Windows PCs when plugged into a monitor via a special dock. A report from earlier this year suggested that Microsoft was getting ready to kill the Lumia line to make way for the Surface Phone, but the company has been mostly silent on its mobile plans — even after October's big Windows 10 event that saw the reveal of the Surface Studio.

According to Thurrott's Brad Sams, these Surface Phone renders are of a Dell-made device that never saw the light of day. But Blass' ominous tweeting leads us to believe we'll soon learn more about what Microsoft has (or at least had) up its sleeve for mobile. Stay tuned.