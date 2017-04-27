Every Galaxy Owner Who Drives Needs This App

Distracted driving (including those who text on the road) is so dangerous that it led to over 3,000 deaths in 2015 alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Samsung seems to be aware of the issue, as it's currently testing In-Traffic Reply: a new app that will help keep your eyes off your smartphone and on the road.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Once In-Traffic Reply detects you're in a moving vehicle, it will automatically send responses to those calling or texting you. Samsung is currently beta testing the app in the Netherlands, though The Verge reports that it's expected to hit the Play store in May.



Users can opt to send either simple automated replies that explain they're in a vehicle or set up a custom message. Or, if they're feeling cheeky, they can send a 'Fun reply' animation of an anthropomorphized orange driving a car.

How does it work? In-Traffic Reply uses your device's activity sensor or GPS tracker to monitor the speed you're moving at, and then automatically kicks in if it determines you're in a car or bicycle. It's unclear if the app will be available to all Android devices, or just restricted to Samsung's own handsets, such as the Galaxy S8.

We look forward to testing this app out once it hits the states.

