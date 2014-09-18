Roadmap Reveals Unreal Engine 4 Support for Gear VR

The virtual reality wave is coming, but killer software is the missing catalyst needed to trigger a tsunami of immersive gaming experiences. Now, virtual reality enthusiast site Road to VR has noticed that Epic Games, creators of the Gears of Wars franchise, has added Samsung Gear VR to its to-do list for Unreal Engine 4 support.

Epic’s most recent development kit included support for competing VR platforms Oculus Rift and Sony’s Project Morpheus, making Samsung’s recently revealed headset a natural next step. The publicly available roadmap is located here, and slates Gear VR development for September and October, along with Google’s Project Tango 3D mobile sensing platform.

Unlike tethered VR systems such as the Oculus Rift and Sony Morpheus that are connected to a nearby computer or console, Samsung Gear VR is powered by the company's new Galaxy Note 4 smartphone. With the Note 4 being used as the sole source of computing power, it’s necessary to make the Unreal 4 Engine as efficient as possible in order to deliver a smooth 3D experience.

The Galaxy Note 4 features a massive 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 display, meaning that with Gear VR, it could deliver a 1280 x 1440 HD image to each eye. Samsung has provided the display of choice for Oculus too, with the latest Rift development kit featuring the screen from last year’s Galaxy Note 3 to power its visuals.

