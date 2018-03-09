Samsung Scraps Galaxy Note 9's Coolest Feature

The Galaxy Note 9's biggest new feature may have been ditched.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



In a note to investors this week, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Samsung had been working on an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy Note 9. But after facing "technological difficulties" that center on it breaking down when it's in different environments or when you're using a screen protector, Samsung is once again leaning towards not offering the feature in this year's Galaxy Note.



Samsung has been rumored to be working on an in-display fingerprint sensor for years. And there had been some hope that the feature could come to the company's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that hit store shelves last year. But after facing similar technical difficulties, Samsung opted for a physical sensor that sat next to the camera. The company then hoped to bring it to the Galaxy Note 8 and this year's Galaxy S9, but again, its hopes were dashed.



Meanwhile, Apple has also been rumored to be working on an in-display sensor but also failed to get it to work. The company ultimately nixed all fingerprint sensors in the iPhone X and touted the virtues of the Face ID face scanner that Apple says is faster and more secure.



MORE: Galaxy Note 9 Could Beat iPhone X With This



Ultimately, Kuo, whose investor note was earlier reported on by SamMobile, said that Samsung is still working on the fingerprint sensor and has some time to try and get it to work on the company's next flagship. But time is quickly running out. At this point, the chances of a virtual sensor coming to the Galaxy Note 9 seem slim, at best.



The news comes just a week before the release of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Those handsets, which have physical sensors, will launch on March 16.