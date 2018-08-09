Fortnite Is Coming to These Samsung Galaxy Phones and Tablets

If you're a Fortnite fan and have a Galaxy smartphone — including the new Galaxy Note 9 — you'll want to listen up.



(Image credit: Samsung/Epic Games)

At its Unpacked event on Thursday (Aug. 9), Samsung, along with Epic Games, announced the launch of the Fortnite Beta on Android. More importantly to Galaxy owners, the companies said that the title will be available first to Galaxy devices before coming to other handsets in the near future.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Tab S4, and Galaxy Tab S3 are all compatible with the new Fortnite Beta for Android. And if you're using any of those devices right now, you can start playing today.

Fortnite has quickly become one of the most important and sought-after franchises in the gaming space. But it also hasn't been available on Android, despite being available elsewhere. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that Fortnite for Android would debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9's unveiling at Unpacked and now, we know the rumors were true.

The news came alongside Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Note 9. The highly anticipated smartphone, which was the subject of countless rumors over the last several months, has been called a "smartphone that's built for gaming" by Samsung. And that was ostensibly why Samsung and Epic Games decided to partner on the launch.



In order to access Fortnite on Android, you'll need to head over to the Samsung Game Launcher app from the devices listed above and find Fortnite. Once it's downloaded, you can start playing ahead of anyone else with an Android device. The companies didn't say when the game would be available on other smartphones and tablets running Android.

In addition to getting access to the game, if you play it on a Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, you'll receive a Fortnite Galaxy skin (pictured above). Additionally, the companies are offering the choice of either 15,000 V-bucks with the Fortnite Galaxy skin or a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones if you pre-order the Galaxy Note 9 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23. If you want both offers, you'll need to pay $99