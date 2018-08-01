Surprise! Samsung's Already Letting You Reserve a Note 9

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Note 9 — that's happening next week — or when the next-generation phablet will finally ship. But it's letting you reserve your spot in line now for early access to ordering the phone.

As spotted by Droid Life, Samsung's mobile Shop Samsung app now features the ability to reserve a Galaxy Note 9. You're not buying the phone, mind you — just entering your name, email and zip code so that you can get early access to the phone once preorders begin.



Samsung's app also says you're guaranteed to get the Note 9 by August 24, essentially confirming earlier reports on when the new phone would ship.



Samsung Shop isn't the only place to reserve your Galaxy Note 9. Samsung's main website has a reservation page, too.

Samsung tipped its hand about more than just the release date for its upcoming phone. The reservation page also lets you select your carrier — the phone will be available through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular in addition to shipping unlocked. And Samsung lists trade-in deals for the Note 9 as well, were you can knock up to $450 off the price of the new phone by trading in your current device.

That $450 trade-in value is only available for select models — the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 or S9+ and Pixel 2 XL. Other trade-in value for the Note 9 include:

$400: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Galaxy S8, S8+ and S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8 and Pixel 2

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Galaxy S8, S8+ and S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8 and Pixel 2 $300: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Galaxy S7 Active and S7 Edge, and LG G6

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Galaxy S7 Active and S7 Edge, and LG G6 $250: iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and the Galaxy S7

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and the Galaxy S7 $200: iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge and Edge+, and LG V30

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge and Edge+, and LG V30 $150: iPhone 5, 5s and SE, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 and S6 Active, Pixel and Pixel XL, and LG V20

iPhone 5, 5s and SE, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 and S6 Active, Pixel and Pixel XL, and LG V20 $100 or Less: Assorted Galaxy S7 models with cracked screens

Samsung is holding its next Unpacked event on August 9, where it's expected to take the wraps off the Note 9. The new phone is likely to retain the same design and Infinity Display as its predecessor, though thinner bezels could make the screen slightly larger on the new phone. Like the Galaxy S9, the Note 9 will run on a Snapdragon 845 processor and feature camera improvements. Other rumored features include Bluetooth connectivity for the device's S Pen and a new version of the Bixby personal assistant.