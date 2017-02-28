Trending

New $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W Goes Wireless

One of the most exciting mini PCs now offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability

The Raspberry Pi Foundation today announced the Raspberry Pi Zero W, a variant of its smallest computer that finally adds some much-desired Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability.

It costs just $10 and is in stock today (with the exception of Micro Center, which should have stock by the end of the week).

The Raspberry Pi Zero W / Credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Here are the specs:

  • 1-GHz, single-core CPU
  • 512MB RAM
  • Mini-HDMI port
  • Micro-USB On-The-Go port
  • Micro-USB power
  • HAT-compatible 40-pin header
  • Composite video and reset headers
  • CSI camera connector
  • 802.11n wireless LAN
  • Bluetooth 4.0

The new model is a variant of the Raspberry Pi Zero, which, at $5, had the same specs without the wireless options. The Zero was very difficult to find, so let's hope that there's more supply of the Zero W.

There's also a new case specifically for the Pi Zero W with interchangeable lids, but no price or availability was revealed in the announcement post.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W's announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi.

