New $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W Goes Wireless

The Raspberry Pi Foundation today announced the Raspberry Pi Zero W, a variant of its smallest computer that finally adds some much-desired Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability.

It costs just $10 and is in stock today (with the exception of Micro Center, which should have stock by the end of the week).

(Image credit: The Raspberry Pi Zero W / Credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

Here are the specs:

1-GHz, single-core CPU

512MB RAM

Mini-HDMI port

Micro-USB On-The-Go port

Micro-USB power

HAT-compatible 40-pin header

Composite video and reset headers

CSI camera connector

802.11n wireless LAN

Bluetooth 4.0

The new model is a variant of the Raspberry Pi Zero, which, at $5, had the same specs without the wireless options. The Zero was very difficult to find, so let's hope that there's more supply of the Zero W.

There's also a new case specifically for the Pi Zero W with interchangeable lids, but no price or availability was revealed in the announcement post.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W's announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi.