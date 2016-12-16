20 Essential Google Pixel Tips and Tricks

Now On Tap Is Still Around (Sort Of)

Google Now on Tap was one of the marquee features of Android Marshmallow, but it never quite turned out to be the game changer that Google promised. However, the feature lives on in Android Nougat running on the Pixel. (You’ll find Now on Tap listed as “screen context” in the Google Assistant settings.) And it’s now more useful thanks to the predictive power of the Google Assistant.

When you have an article, email, or text conversation open, you can touch and hold the home button and then swipe up from the bottom to see what cards Google has created. I find it a great way to get more details about a topic or check a restaurant’s hours without needing to copy and paste the text into a new search.

