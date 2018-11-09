Trending

The Best Disney Movies and Shows on Netflix

By

Here's the best Disney content on Netflix, from Marvel to Moana. Watch it while you still can.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tuangelveyo 20 August 2017 17:05
    So if Netflix is losing out on such great Disney movies, what will they add in it's place??? Sports, More_Recent movies rte. from theaters to NetFlix, or probably connect HBO w NetFlix??? What ever the decision, I hope NetFlix customers are treated Justly and also make a poll to see what current customers like. Sincerely, UniqueTouch
    Reply
  • robin.gambeto 13 November 2018 04:36
    I have a current Netflix account which I have had for years and a gift subscription to my son for his birthday for years that he shares with his wife and children. The boys love Disney. Netflix has been great for us. Maybe I will just pass on Disney.
    Reply