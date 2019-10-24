Trending

5 Cheap Gaming PCs (Under $800) Ranked Best to Worst

Play the best PC games for cheap

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hackerthe223 18 December 2017 16:55
    Do these come with a monitor ? Please Reply.
  • rgd1101 18 December 2017 17:01
    20495998 said:
    Do these come with a monitor ? Please Reply.

    Nope. just the pc
  • natezito75 06 January 2018 06:07
    For the XTream VR pc, should I upgrade anything when I receive it?
  • yusuketrait 08 January 2018 13:42
    can you do other things besides gaming on this desktop?
    like animation, game designing,etc?
  • taterstudios 27 January 2018 14:50
    please share the best monitors for these computers
    pls reply soon
    thanks
  • Tom72468 14 October 2018 02:16
    Misleading people into believing any of these will "...play games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey the way they were meant to be played." is just wrong. I'm pretty sure, 720p @ lowest settings and 30 fps (GTX 1050) is not how they're "meant to be played". Also, how do you leave out which GPUs are in some of these?
  • Tom72468 14 October 2018 02:23
    How is the article published on Oct. 12th, 2018 with comments from 8 and 9 months ago? I guess that explains why prices are inaccurate.
