Philips makes a wide number of smart LED lights that offer a mix of colors and effects that you can control remotely. All Philips Hue lights integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit (among many other smart home platforms) so you can use your voice to control your lighting. It's why numerous Philips Hue lights make the grade as some of the best smart light bulbs around.

Here’s what each Hue light does, and how much each one costs. Note that, unless specified, these lights don’t come with a Philips Hue bridge ($59.99). A bridge is an efficient option if you're going to own multiple Hue lights and would like to set scenes.

If you already have a bridge, make sure you're updating your software as soon as new versions become available. Malware can jump from your bulbs to your bridge to your network, meaning bad actors can hack into your home through your Philips Hue system. To update your Philips Hue bridge, go into the Philips Hue mobile app, open Settings and click Software update.

Philips Hue starter kits

Philips Hue starter kits include both bulbs and the bridge that's required to connect the lights to your home Wi-Fi network. If you don't have any Philips Hue lights yet, a starter kit is probably the best way to begin. After testing hundreds of smart home products, we believe Philips Hue Start Kits is among the best smart home devices, the best Google Home compatible devices and the best Alexa compatible devices.

The original Philips Hue Starter Pack is designed to replace traditional A19 bulbs and can change to more than 16 million colors. The starter pack includes three lights plus a Hue bridge. Philips also sells a version of this kit with four lights.



Philips Hue White Ambiance Kit: $149.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Bridge: $59.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue bulbs and lightstrips

You can expand your lighting options through a number of different Philips Hue bulbs. These include everything from plain white bulbs to multicolored lightstrips and other bulbs that fit smaller sockets.

Philips Hue White Ambiance A19: $29.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Ambiance BR30 Floodlight: $47.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue White Ambiance GU10: $24.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus: $79.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Extension: $29.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance E12 Candle: $25 @ Amazon

The White Ambiance E12 Candle is a smaller bulb, designed for chandeliers and light fixtures where a full-size A19 bulb won't fit. Each candle light bulb is a 40W equivalent.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12: $49.99 @ Best Buy

This is the same bulb type as the White Ambiance, but lets you change its colors.

Philips Hue bluetooth lights – no bridge required

Philips Hue is constantly adding to its collection of smart LED bulbs that work without a Philips bridge. You can activate them via Bluetooth and pair them to your voice assistant the same way you would the hub-based bulbs. But you won't get all the features that you do with the bridge, like scenes and timers.

Hue White And Color Ambience E26: $49.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue White E26: $14.99 @ Amazon

The White E26 is a soft white light that can operate without a bridge, and delivers 800 lumens. There is also a White Ambiance version available for $25.

Philips Hue White E26: $24.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue entertainment lights

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Another category of Philips Hue lights is entertainment enhancers, like the play light below. The Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is the next evolution the light bar. It syncs your smart lights to your on-screen TV content, including games and movies. The Sync Box is available on October 16, 2019.

Philips Hue Play Light Bar: $69.99 @ Best Buy

The Philips Hue Play light bar is a 9-inch color-changing light bar that can sit horizontally or vertically next to your TV or computer monitor, or be mounted as a backlight.

Philips Hue standalone lamps

Standalone lights can be placed anywhere in your room, and are generally used to help create accent lighting, rather than as a primary light source. None of these come with a bridge, so you'll need that to sync, too.

Philips Hue Bloom: $59.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness: $99.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Wellner: $99.97 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Go Light: $79.99 @ Best Buy

The Go is a splendid accent-lighting piece, and glows from both its circular 4.7-inch base and its flat top. The 300-lumen Go has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3 hours while unplugged.

Philips Hue light fixtures

While limited to a few options, Philips light fixtures have the bulbs built directly into them. That means that when the LEDs burn out—which should be at least 10 years, if not more—you'll have to replace the entire fixture. These also require a bridge (sold separately) to control them via Philips' app.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Fair: $222 @ Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Being: $199.97 @ Amazon

White Ambiance Cher Pendant Light: $220 @ Amazon

Philips Hue outdoor lights

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Philips has several large, weather-resistant outdoor lights for illuminating your garden, lawn, patio, and driveway.

Philips Hue Single PAR38 Outdoor: $29.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light Kit: $339.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway: $127.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Inara White Outdoor Lantern: $59.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue Lucca Outdoor Wall Lantern: $69.99 @ Amazon

The Lucca wall lantern is very similar to the Inara, but it has a smaller, more modern design, and is $10 more expensive.

Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Security Light: $129.99 @ Amazon

Philips Hue smart lights accessories

Philips also makes several accessories that let you control your Hue lights without having to open the app on your smartphone.

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is one of the best smart light switches for Philips Hue owners. However, if you want advanced features, like routines and timers, you'll need to connect everything through the Philips Hue bridge.

Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote: $24.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue Smart Tap Switch: $49.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor: $39.99 @ Best Buy

Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor: $49.99 @ Best Buy

Philips Hue Sync app

Finally, Philips has an app, Philips Hue Sync, which allows users to synchronize their smart bulbs with multimedia content on their Mac or Windows PC. For example, you can set your lights to flash and change color in time with music, video, and movies being played on your computer. Hue Sync, which runs on your notebook or desktop, connects with the Hue app on your smartphone. Users can also modify the color schemes, brightness, and themes to suit their tastes.