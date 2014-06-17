Parallels Remote Desktop Now On iPhone and Android

Now you can control your desktop from your iPhone or Android smartphone or tablet. For a $20 annual subscription, you can now download Parallels Access, a mobile version of the company's remote desktop software.

Parallels Access was previously only available for iPad, but now supports any iPhone 4s or newer, and most Android 4.0 devices. Users will need to have a desktop running Windows 7 or OS X Lion (10.7) or later. The subscription fee includes access to up to five remote desktops and an unlimited amount of mobile devices.

Potential new users can also test out Parallels Access with a two-week free trial and a discounted $30 two-year deal for new subscribers. That's a good thing, considering Parallels is facing stiff competition from products like Splashtop, GoToMyPC, and TeamViewer, as well as built-in solutions from Microsoft.

The traditional Parallels virtualization software was designed to offer Windows apps on a Mac. Now users will be able to run Mac apps on an Android phone and visa versa. Parallels will adjust apps to fit your device's screen, and incorporates native functions, such as the iOS magnifying glass and cut-and-paste menus. Android will even be able to display app icons from the desktop on your handset's home screen. The only trick to making this work properly is to make sure your Mac or PC never goes to sleep.