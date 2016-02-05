How to Order an Uber from the Amazon Echo

Since your bank account information is already saved with Uber, no money changes hands. Through the app, a map shows your car's location and estimated arrival time. But if you're already behind schedule and have no time to whip out your phone to order the car, you can now do it hands free through the Amazon Echo.

Amazon's smart home speaker features a digital personal assistant capable of tons of cool stuff. For instance, through voice commands Alexa can read you the news or weather, order you a pizza, control your home's lights and so much more. In fact, since the Amazon Echo was first introduced in 2014, more than 100 new features have been added. Now Amazon has added Uber to that long list.

Here's how to connect your Amazon Echo to your Uber account.

1. Open the Alexa app and tap the three-bar menu on the top left.

2. Tap Skills.

3. Search for Uber.

4. Tap Enable Skill.

5. Tap Agree & Enable to give Uber access to the location saved by Alexa in Settings. NOTE: You will need to make sure Alexa knows your home address. You can set this in the Alexa app under Settings > Echo > Edit next to Device Location.

6. Sign in to your Uber account with your username and password. Tap Sign In.

7. Tap Allow.

8. Exit the app and say "Alexa, ask Uber for a ride" or "Alexa, ask Uber to order and UberBlack." You can also ask Alexa to update you on your ride's status, or you can cancel your ride.

The Skill supports access to UberX, UberBlack, UberSUV, UberXL and UberSelect.

