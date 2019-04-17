OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Leaked Specs Reveal Key Differences

If you've been holding out on buying a pricey Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, you now have one more reason to wait.

The specs for the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have just leaked, and the Pro in particular looks like it could give Samsung's flagship smartphones a run for their money.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks)

According to serial leaker @OnLeaks, who has one of the better track records of predicting Android smartphone rumors, there will be some big differences between its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The first and most noticeable might be the handset's design, according to the leak. The OnePlus 7 will alllegedly ship with a teardrop notch at the top of its screen to house the front-facing camera. It'll also be a flat handset, according to @OnLeaks. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro may ditch the notch altogether and instead opt for a pop-up camera that will be revealed when you want to take a selfie. It will reportedly come with a curved design, similar to the Galaxy S10.

Due in part to the curved design, the OnePlus 7 Pro's 6.6-inch screen will be slightly larger than the 6.4-inch display we can expect in the OnePlus 7, according to @OnLeaks. According to Android Central, the OnePlus 7 Pro's display will also be more advanced, sporting quad HD+ resolution and a higher refresh rate of 90Hz, compared to full HD+ and 60Hz for the standard OnePlus 7.

Allthough the OnePlus 7 will ship with a dual rear-camera array with a 48-megapixel shooter to start, the OnePlus 7 Pro may have a triple-lens camera system. According to @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 7 Pro's main camera will be the same 48-megapixel sensor, but it'll also ship with telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. There's no word on the specs for the other cameras.

Another key difference is that the OnePlus 7 Pro will apparently be capable of connecting to 5G networks, while the regular OnePlus 7 will likely stick with 4G LTE.

OnePlus has built its name as one of the foremost boutique smartphone makers in the world. The company offers handsets each year that come with high-end specs at aggressive prices. The company's devices have sold well, and T-Mobile is currently a U.S. carrier partner for the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus hasn't revealed many details on its OnePlus 7 plans. However, we won't need to wait long to find out all the details: @OnLeaks says the OnePlus 7 lineup will be unveiled at a launch event on May 14.