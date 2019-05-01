OnePlus 7 Pro Benchmarks Leak: Fastest Android Phone Ever

There’s two new teasers about the upcoming OnePlus 7, and this handset’s still looking like an exciting one, for both OnePlus and the slumping smartphone market in general.

(Image credit: Onleaks)

The first piece of news comes from Geekbench, which has published the first benchmark results for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It confirms prior information about a 12GB RAM edition, and that the phone will include the Snapdragon 855 processor. (According to wccftech, the OnePlus GM1917 model number listed corresponds with the OnePus 7 Pro.)

The OnePlus 7 Pro's multi-core score of 11,012 puts the phone very close to the fastest phone ever, the iPhone XS Max (11,515). On Geekbench’s Android ranking tables, the OnePlus 7 Pro is in first place for the multi-core test, ahead of all the other competition. However, on the single-core test, the OnePlus 7 comes in fourth place, just below the Exynos versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family.

This continues a trend of glowing test scores for the OnePlus 7. Recently, DisplayMark rated the phone’s display with the highest A+ it’s awarded up to now. The phone is rumored to have a 90hz refresh rate screen, which would certainly impress the DisplayMark people, but they are waiting until the phone’s big reveal before they publish.

Meanwhile, photos from Slashleaks user SUNILPANCHOLI shows two tempered glass display protectors for the OnePlus 7. We had heard a lot of exciting stuff about the display already, but it’s still nice to get a proper handle on the curved edges of the screen, the skinny bezels and the little square poking out of the top to keep the pop-up selfie-camera safe. How exactly this will work with the motorized mechanism will be interesting to see.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

It’s about two weeks from the time of writing to the OnePlus 7’s official launch day on May 14. If you can’t get enough of the rumors and speculation in the meantime, then be sure to check out our OnePlus 7 rumor hub, where we round up everything we know and have heard about the phone so far.