How to Set Up the Oculus Rift

Just got your Oculus Rift? Congratulations on joining the virtual reality revolution. Get ready to engage in a leisurely trip down the human circulatory system, some tense, white-knuckle space battles, and more than a few nervous titters and jumps as you explore darkened hallways while trying to avoid the thing that goes bump in the night.

But before you start your VR adventures, you have to hook the Rift up to your computer and get everything set up. Although Oculus states the process can take anywhere from 30-60 minutes to complete, this how-to can help shave off some of that time.

1. Unpack all of the components from the Oculus Rift box, including the headset with built-in headphones, the sensor, remote control and Xbox One Wireless Adapter and Controller.



2. Install and launch the Oculus software on your PC.

3. Create or sign-in to your Oculus account.

4. Choose your Profile Picture from one of the 11 cartoony options, or upload your own picture.

5. Pick your Privacy Settings. You can choose which users get to see your real name, activity and friend's list here.

6. Remove the protective film from the lenses and plug the Rift headset into a HDMI 1.4 port and a USB 3.0 port on your PC. Connect the included Sensor to a free USB 3.0 port on your PC. The software will display a small green checkmark when the device is connected.

7. Grab your Oculus Remote, pull out the tab at the bottom and click the button in the center of the glossy navigation disk.

8. Place the two included AA batteries into the wireless Xbox Controller and plug the Wireless Adapter into a USB 3.0 port.

9. Enter your height at the software prompt.



10. Position the Sensor so that the shiny part is facing you and make sure that you're at least 3 feet away from the sensor. Hold the Rift in view of the sensor, and a green checkmark will appear once the headset has been detected.

11. Place the headset on your head and adjust the side and top tabs to get a comfortable fit.

12. Adjust the lenses' spacing using the sliding nub at the bottom right corner of the headset to achieve the correct focus. Watch the demo footage and get ready to explore!