The Best Nintendo Switch Bundles to Buy Now

If you're hoping to snag a Nintendo Switch for the holidays and want an all-in-one package that includes a great game right out of the box, Nintendo's got you covered. The publisher currently has a diverse assortment of bundles available this fall, which allow you to get such hot games as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! right out of the box.

We've rounded them up for your perusing and shopping convenience.

Fortnite Double Helix Bundle

First, there's the Fortnite - Double Helix bundle. It includes the console, standard red-and-blue Joy-Cons, 1,000 V-bucks (in-game Fortnite currency) and the Double Helix Set, which consists of a special character skin, glider, pickax and back bling. It's important to note the game itself is free to play, so you can still get Fortnite for free with any other bundle. This one just includes some neat cosmetic and microtransaction perks for the game, in case you're shopping for someone who's devoted solely to Fortnite.

This bundle is available at Gamestop, Best Buy and Walmart.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Next, there's the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set, which includes a special SSBU-themed console dock, a pair of Joy-Cons and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (this means no physical copy, for any collectors out there), which will work starting when the game launches on Dec. 7. If you want the best fighting game Nintendo's likely to ever put out, this is the bundle for you — as long as you're OK with waiting until December for your bundle's game to become playable.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This set is available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Pikachu and Eevee Bundle

There's also the Pikachu and Eevee Edition Nintendo Switch bundles. Both bundles include a Pikachu-and-Eevee-themed console dock and a pair of Joy-Cons, as well as a Poké Ball™ Plus accessory. The difference between these bundles is that one includes Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, while the other includes Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! So pick whichever bundle contains the game you're more interested in, as they're otherwise identical.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These two bundles are available at Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop.

Mario Tennis Aces Bundle

Finally, there's the Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch combo bundle, which showcases two games that really play up the motion-control aspect of the Switch. The bundle includes the console, standard red-and-blue Joy-Cons and digital download codes for Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch.

(Image credit: Walmart)

This one's a Walmart exclusive.

Standard Bundle

Of course, the Switch itself is also up for sale à la carte, if you just want the console and Joy-Cons. Nintendo's offering it in the standard gray-and-black and blue-and-red models, so whether you prefer your Switch to look like a sleek piece of tech or an overpriced rectangle of plastic cotton candy, the choice is yours.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Both models are available at most retailers.

Bottom Line

None of these bundles pack much value, barring the Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch combo bundle that essentially nets you a free game. The other bundles' benefits are found almost entirely in their exclusives, such as specially stylized Joy-Cons or unique in-game items.

If you can live without small aesthetic perks like a fancily decorated console dock, you won't be missing out on much by scouting eBay, Amazon and other retailers for discounted Switch consoles and games in order to handpick a custom "bundle" with real savings. Still, if you're shopping for an enthusiast who wants stylish exclusives, the first three bundles on this list might be worth checking out.