Nexus 6P Owners Reporting Rear Glass Cracks

Google's Nexus 6P is one of the strongest smartphones currently on the market, but its elegant design may be vulnerable to spontaneous cracking. According to reports from various 6P owners, the rear glass near the phone's camera can shatter easily, even with little to no provocation.

As noted by Android Police, images of the Nexus 6P with cracked rear glass first popped up on the Android subreddit. User jonny_rat claimed that the glass broke by itself while the phone sat on a table, and that it continued to crack on its own after the initial shatter. Other users responded to the post claiming to have the same problem, following up with images of their own cracked devices.



MORE: Best Smartphones on the Market



The Nexus 6P's rear camera panel is made of sturdy Gorilla Glass 4, making the cause of these shattering incidents hard to pinpoint. Most of the phone is made of metal, meaning that the two materials may be clashing in a way that causes random cracks.

Huawei's limited manufacturer's warranty covers the Nexus 6P, so those experiencing random cracking should be able to get a replacement within 12 months of purchase. The warranty explicitly states that Huawei will repair or replace any parts of a product that are defective, though, as Android Police points out, you might have to convince the company that you didn't shatter the panel yourself.

The Nexus 6P's possible design flaw affects what is otherwise our favorite Android phone on the market, thanks to its rich quad-HD display, speedy performance and impressive 12-hour battery life. We've reached out to both Google and Huawei to ask how they plan to address the cracking issue, and will update this story with their comments if possible.