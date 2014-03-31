Trending

Microsoft AR Glasses Could Challenge Oculus, Morpheus

Microsoft may be working on an Xbox One AR headset to take on the likes of Sony and Oculus.

It's been a busy year for immersive gaming, with Facebook's $2 billion Oculus VR pickup and the debut of Sony's Morpheus headset for PS4. Could Xbox One augmented reality be next? If some recent Microsoft patents are any indication, the answer is most likely.

According to TechCrunch, the Seattle hardware giant has acquired roughly $150 million worth of assets from wearable tech company Osterhout Design Group. It's becoming clear how Microsoft might want to use these resources, as the company is applying for more than 80 patents, many of which involve head-mounted displays.

One of these patents showcases a series of small icons on the interior of a pair of glasses, which suggests some sort of augmented reality function. The patent sketch also showcases interactivity with a wristwatch, indicating that the goggles would work with a wearable device made by Microsoft or a third party.

This isn't the first rumor regarding Xbox glasses, as a 2012 leak revealed that Microsoft could have a device called "Kinect Shades" in its product roadmap. Kinect is Microsoft's motion-tracking accessory for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, and its purported AR glasses would likely work in tandem with the device.

We've tried Oculus Rift and Morpheus and came away impressed, so we're eager to see what type of AR alternative Microsoft could provide if the device comes to market.

5 Comments
  • de5_Roy 31 March 2014 15:39
    are we gonna see b.s.o.d. right on our eyes? what'll happen if the a.r. glass bsods in the middle of a walk or during crossing the road? how much will microsoft be willing to pay in damages? :pt1cable:
    Reply
  • lp231 31 March 2014 17:47
    If MS make this look like regular glasses, then it will be the best out of the two. This might still let you see your surroundings, unlike the other two, that looks like you have a C4 stuck to your face.
    Reply
  • koss64 31 March 2014 17:48
    I am still wondering what Microsoft plans to do in light of Sony and their project Morpheus. I hope that this is a part of their answer to the upcoming VR and AR marketplace. I was disjointed that Oculus was bought by Facebook as I was hoping that Microsoft would pick them up, but when the head of the Xbox division once said he would sell that very same division if he became CEO I am still wondering if he has the intention for it to fail, because if they don't have a sensible entry in the VR marketplace then that's where they are headed.
    Reply
  • Slatteew 31 March 2014 21:12
    I want these to be like Adam Jensen's glasses in Deus Ex:HR.
    Reply
  • jdlobb 01 April 2014 20:26
    this would be a really cool idea for moving all of the HUD information from a game onto the glasses.
    Reply