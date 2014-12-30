LG's Quantum Dot TVs Promise Killer 4K Color

Now that ultra-high-definition TVs are a mainstay in electronics stores everywhere, manufacturers are looking for other ways to differentiate their models from the competition. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2015, LG will display a wide range of 4K TVs that focus on color depth and accuracy above all else.

LG shared information on its CES presence via a press release, and detailed no fewer than six separate technologies it plans to implement into its 2015 TVs. Of these, two relate to color improvements, one to design, one to sound, and two to interface.

Quantum Dot technology, which has already been in select Sony TVs for a few years, is arguably LG's biggest innovation at CES 2015. The company says that its Quantum Dot TVs will feature a color gamut 30 percent richer than a standard 4K TV. For consumers who want to stick with standard LED TVs, LG's Wide color LED offers a 25 percent color gamut increase.

LG stresses its TVs' aesthetics as well, touting their Ultra Slim design. The TVs displayed at CES 2015 will be thin, light and with as little bezel as possible. Some TVs will be heavier than others, though. Five UHD TVs will come with a harman/kardon multichannel speaker system that simulates surround sound.

Like its current TVs, LG's new lineup will run webOS 2.0 software, which lets users access apps and other connected features. A new update to the interface will make it run faster and let users customize the Launcher Bar in order to access their favorite programs more quickly.

Finally, while 4K TVs are here to stay, the 4K content market has not quite caught up yet. LG's 4K Upscaler algorithm purportedly makes standard- and high-def content appear closer to true UHD. Tom's Guide will try to take a closer look at this functionality at CES 2015 and put it to the test.

The one word curiously missing from LG's press release is "OLED." Although LG is one of the few manufacturers still producing OLED TVs, consumers have not heard anything about new LG OLEDs since IFA 2014 in Berlin. The organic material's future may well depend on how well the cheaper Quantum Dot technology performs.

