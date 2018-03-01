LG G7 'Concept' Spotted: Notch That Exciting

LG was supposed to unveil its G7 at Mobile World Congress this week, but the company's top executives reportedly decided to nix the idea after believing their new handset wouldn't keep pace with competition. Still, a concept device made its way to the show.





The folks over at YNet have published evidence that LG showcased a device known as the G7 at Mobile World Congress. The Israeli publication said that it was codenamed Neo and like the iPhone X, came with a notch.



The smartphone's 6-inch screen nearly entirely covered its face and features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the report says. You'll find dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. And like other flagships unveiled at the show, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.



A big question on everyone's mind, however, is exactly what the handset in question actually is.



Serial leaker Evan Blass said on Twitter that he believes the smartphone is the canceled LG G7 that the company ultimately ditched. In a statement to Engadget, however, an LG spokesperson said that it's actually a "concept" device that wasn't actually showcased at the company's booth. Instead, it's an early idea at what the LG G7 could look like and given to industry partners, like carriers and others, to see what LG is thinking.



LG made waves earlier this year when it decided not to unveil the G7 at Mobile World Congress. After reviewing the smartphone design, LG ultimately decided that its G7 wasn't ready to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S9 and other flagships and canceled the existing phone. The company's top brass told engineers to work on an all-new device that could compete more effectively.



That background made the prototype discovered by YNet all the more surprising at LG's show. But it also showcased a handset that looks extremely similar to a variety of smartphones unveiled at MWC 2018, including the Galaxy S9 and Asus' ZenFone 5Z.



Regardless, LG has confirmed it's working on a new flagship. And although it's not revealed an actual release date, rumors suggest the smartphone will be unveiled sometime in June.